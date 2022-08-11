Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $301.80.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.