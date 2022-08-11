Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $301.80.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.