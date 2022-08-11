Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $347.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

