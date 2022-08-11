International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.