International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

