InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIPZF stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.53.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

