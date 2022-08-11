IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.