IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Up 0.6 %
IRIDEX stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.