IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.2 %

IRS stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

