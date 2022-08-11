IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.2 %
IRS stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
