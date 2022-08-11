iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.65 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.