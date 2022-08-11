iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 35,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 30,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.