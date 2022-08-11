iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,311,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IWM opened at $195.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

