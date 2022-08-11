iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

