iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $279.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.