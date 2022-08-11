J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

Several research firms have commented on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDW stock opened at GBX 583.50 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The company has a market capitalization of £751.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,180 ($14.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 737.26.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.