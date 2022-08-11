Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $209.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

