JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.7 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

