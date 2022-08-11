Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Telstra in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Telstra’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Telstra Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

