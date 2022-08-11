Jeffrey Stoops Sells 22,563 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Stoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $350.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.22.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

