JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

SunPower Stock Up 7.6 %

SunPower stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

