JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ASX Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $60.32 on Monday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.
About ASX
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.