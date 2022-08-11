JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNXGF. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.00.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

