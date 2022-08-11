JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,405,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

