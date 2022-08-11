JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

