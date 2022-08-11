Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $261.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.46.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $262.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

