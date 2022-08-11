Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$89.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$79.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$71.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

