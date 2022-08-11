Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,972 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,249,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,497 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.