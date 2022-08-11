Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,788 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

