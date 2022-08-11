Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 457 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.