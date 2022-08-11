Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 784 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

