Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $199.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

