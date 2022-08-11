Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

