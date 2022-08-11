Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.47. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

