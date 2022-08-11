Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,282 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

About Catalent

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

