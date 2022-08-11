Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,843 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

