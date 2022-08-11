Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 457 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

