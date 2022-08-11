Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 825 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RJF opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

