Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE PKI opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

