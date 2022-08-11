Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $382.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.16. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.