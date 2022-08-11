Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.29 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

FLT stock opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

