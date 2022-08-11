Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.35 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.