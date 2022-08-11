Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.84.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

