Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.41 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

