Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.44 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

DOV opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.94. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

