Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

