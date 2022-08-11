Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

