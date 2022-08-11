Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 149.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 330.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

MTB stock opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

