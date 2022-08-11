Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.