Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

