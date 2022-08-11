Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in FMC by 2,581.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

NYSE FMC opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

