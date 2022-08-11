Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

