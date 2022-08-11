Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $379.95 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

