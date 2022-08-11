Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,070 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

